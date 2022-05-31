Offseason departures leave Lockett the ‘old guy’ in Seattle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett has become the old guy in the Seattle Seahawks locker room. The offseason departures of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner left Lockett as the longest-tenured Seahawks player. Lockett was drafted by Seattle in 2015. He’s one of two players that joined the current Seattle roster before 2018. Lockett is coming off three straight seasons with 1,000 yards receiving but knows there will be significant change with Wilson no longer the one throwing him passes. He’s been impressed with what he’s seen this offseason from Geno Smith and Drew Lock, the likely candidates to take over with Wilson now in Denver.