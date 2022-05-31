New report due out today on anti-Asian violence and hate crimes in New York City

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A new report is set to be released Tuesday on anti-Asian hate and violence in New York City.

The Asian American Bar Association will unveil its study at 10 a.m. from the offices of a Midtown law firm.

Among those in attendance will be widow of a Queens food delivery worker shot to death earlier this month. She is still pushing for an arrest in the case.

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is also expected to attend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.