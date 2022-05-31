LEADING OFF: Thor back in NY, Pérez on a roll, Correa out

By The Associated Press

Noah Syndergaard pitches in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets during the offseason, starting the Los Angeles Angels’ series opener at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Thor became a fan favorite at Citi Field, going 47-31 with a 3.32 ERA from 2015-21 and earning an All-Star selection in 2016. Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and didn’t return to the Mets until last September. He became a free agent and agreed in November to a $21 million, one-year contract with the Angels. Jordan Montgomery pitches for the AL-leading Yankees against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and an Angels team trying to stop a five-game skid.