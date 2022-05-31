Leading charity urges Yemen’s warring sides to extend truce

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An international charity has urged Yemen’s warring sides to extend a two-month truce, appealing to the parties in the conflict to work together to avoid “catastrophic hunger” in the war-wrecked country. The appeal from Oxfam on Tuesday said the U.N.-brokered cease-fire is essential for millions of Yemenis suffering from a lack of basic services and soaring prices of food and other goods. The charity’s Yemen director, Ferran Puig, said the truce has brought a “long overdue sense of hope that we can break the cycle of violence and suffering in Yemen.”