Judge: No ‘speck’ of proof in Palin’s libel case against NYT

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge who presided over Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times says she failed to introduce “even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice. Federal Judge Jed Rakoff made the assertion in a written decision Tuesday as he rejected post-trial claims from Palin’s lawyers. Her attorneys had asked the judge to grant a new trial or disqualify himself as biased against Palin. But Rakoff wrote that regardless of her post-trial motions, Palin wasn’t able to deliver evidence that even remotely supported her defamation claim. Palin’s lawyers declined comment Tuesday.