Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstates indoor mask mandate

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cal Poly San Luis Obispo reinstated indoor masking on Tuesday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers are not on the order of what was seen during the worst of the winter omicron surge but they are still concerning from a health and safety standpoint, Anthony J. Knight, executive director of public safety, said in a statement.

“When we informed the campus community in February that we were lifting the campus’s indoor mask mandate, we indicated that we would monitor health and safety conditions and would reinstate the mandate should those conditions require it. Unfortunately, that time has come,” he wrote.

The mandate covers all campus facilities and applies to all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Last week, UCLA reinstated an indoor mask mandate.