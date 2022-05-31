AP source: Drury replacing White as NBC Premier League voice

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Arlo White will not return to NBC’s coverage of the Premier League when the season begins in August, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. White will be replaced by Peter Drury, whose hire was confirmed by NBC Sports on Tuesday. NBC Sports had no comment about White’s future. The person spoke about White on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel matters. England’s Daily Mail and World Soccer Talk were the first to report on the move. White has been synonymous with NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013.