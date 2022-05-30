Smith slugs 3-run HR, Gallen sharp, D-backs beat Braves 6-2

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Pavin Smith hit a three-run homer, Zac Gallen had another strong start on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 6-2 on Monday night.

The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game losing streak, bouncing back after getting swept by the Dodgers over the weekend.

Arizona took a 6-2 lead in the fifth, scoring three runs a few minutes after manager Torey Lovullo was thrown out of the game for arguing. Ketel Marte had a two-out, two-run double and David Peralta followed with an RBI single that brought home Marte.

All three runs scored after the Braves should have been out of the inning: Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson dropped a throw that would have completed an inning-ending double play.

Gallen (4-0) gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and two walks while striking out six. The right-hander has a 2.32 ERA this season through nine starts.

Spencer Strider (1-2) made his first career start for the Braves after 13 career appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander has an overpowering fastball that hovers near 100 miles per hour and showed it by striking out the first two hitters he faced.

That early success quickly hit a speed bump. Marte reached on an infield single, Peralta followed with a bloop double and then Smith crushed a 3-run homer deep into the right-field seats to give the D-backs a 3-1 lead.

Strider was better for the next few innings but was pulled after running into trouble in the fifth. He gave up five runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven while giving up four hits and two walks.

Austin Riley hit a solo homer for Atlanta, which was his 12th long ball of the season.

GETTING TOSSED

Lovullo was ejected in the fifth inning after confronting home plate umpire John Libka.

Gallen was upset about a borderline pitch to Ozzie Albies that was called ball three and had a few words with Libka. The next pitch was low and Albies walked.

If wasn’t clear whether Gallen said something after the walk, but Libka started to walk toward Gallen before catcher Jose Herrera got in front of him. The situation looked like it was calming down before Lovullo charged out of the dugout, yelling at Libka while pointing in the umpire’s face. Lovullo was immediately ejected.

The ejection appeared to give the D-backs a spark: Gallen got out of the fifth without giving up a run and then the offense responded with three more runs for a 6-2 lead.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their series on Tuesday. The D-backs will throw RHP Humberto Castellanos (3-2, 5.22 ERA). The Braves will counter with RHP Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28).

