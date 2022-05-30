“Monterey County Pops!” concert returns after two years

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The "Monterey County Pops!" concert returned on Memorial Day for the first time since the pandemic.

People were excited, and a huge turnout was evidence of that. Many people gathered at the Monterey City Hall lawn to enjoy music on lawn chairs, and some even had a picnic. This year's theme was "To remember and honor."

"Just by the number of people in attendance, you can tell folks were ready to come out and honor Memorial Day and just get together," Mayor of Monterey Jack Erickson said. "It shows how much we really missed the special events in our lives. To be with friends, to have a picnic outdoors, and to hear wonderful music and life is coming back. We really missed a lot over the last two years."

"The Monterey County Pops!" is an orchestra dedicated to bringing pops and patriotic music performed by professional musicians for free to families and Monterey County visitors.

The concert began at 1 p.m. and ended at 3 p.m.