Kosovar man held in detention on terror suspicions

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has decided to continue detaining an Albanian man who allegedly joined an extremist group in Syria. The Pristina court decided in favor of a prosecutor’s request to leave the suspect in detention for a month. A statement Monday said the man left Kosovo in November 2015 “to join the terror organization ISIS.” It is not clear whether he was among a group of citizens of Kosovo and Albanian who were repatriated early Sunday from Syria. Tens of Kosovo citizens still remain in Syria, most of them the widows of former fighters, according to the authorities. More than 400 people from Kosovo are thought to have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.