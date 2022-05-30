France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have defended police for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all. After a meeting into Saturday’s chaos, the ministers of the sport and the interior shifted responsibility onto the Liverpool fans while not providing details on how they were sure so many fake tickets were in circulation. People with legitimate tickets through Liverpool and UEFA reported struggling to access the stadium.