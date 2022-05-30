Cal Fire CZU contains acre and a half fire north of Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Fern Fire has now been contained according to Cal Fire CZU as of 5:54 p.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire said that five engines have gained access to a now acre and a half fire in timber north of Boulder Creek and west of Highway 9.

Two helicopters, two air tankers, and a spotter plane were also deployed to the scene of what fire officials are calling the Fern Fire. There is one Boulder Creek FIre engine, a Cal Fire SCU helicopter, one water tender and a Ben Lomond hand crew assisting.

There are currently no structures or powerlines that are threatened.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY