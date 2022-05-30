Brewers place Woodruff on IL, recall Strzelecki

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain on Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The move is retroactive to May 28. Woodruff a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season. In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.