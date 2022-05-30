Albania Parliament fails to elect a president in 3rd round

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian Parliament has failed to elect a new president after no candidates were nominated for a third round of voting. The governing left-wing Socialist Party and the opposition failed to reach a compromise on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated. In the first three rounds, the winner must secure at least three-fifths of the vote, or 84 lawmakers. The ruling Socialists have so far lacked the votes to get a candidate through but have the votes to meet the lower threshold in the next round next Monday. The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role in Albania.