Sri Lanka PM invites protesting youth to join governance

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says protesting youth groups will be invited to be part of governance under political reforms he is proposing to solve the country’s political crisis triggered by an economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that under proposed constitutional reforms, powers of the president will be clipped and those of Parliament strengthened. In a statement to the nation, he said that governance will be broad-based through parliamentary committees where lawmakers, youth and experts will work together. Protesters consisting of mainly young people have camped out outside the president’s office for more than 50 days. They’re demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and an overhaul of a system of governance.