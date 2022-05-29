Ronaldo’s Valladolid returns to 1st division in Spain

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Former Brazil striker Ronaldo is celebrating Valladolid’s return to the first division in Spain. The team owned by the Brazil great secured its spot in the top flight after it defeated Huesca 3-0 at home and Eibar lost 1-0 at last-place Alcorcón. Valladolid entered the final round in third place, behind Eibar and out of the two automatic spots for the first division. Almería finished first after drawing 2-2 at Leganés. It returns to the top tier for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.