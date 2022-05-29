Lester Piggott, one of the great English jockeys, dies at 86

LONDON (AP) — English jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86. He won the English Derby nine times in his haul of victories in horse racing’s top events and will be remembered for being one of the greatest jockeys of all time. Piggott’s death was confirmed to Britain’s PA news agency by horseracing trainer William Haggas, who is married to Piggott’s daughter Maureen. Piggott was champion jockey in England 11 times and rode his first winner at the age of 12 and his last a few weeks short of his 59th birthday. He rode 30 winners in the five British Classics of flat-racing.