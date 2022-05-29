January 6 committee no longer fighting for RNC marketing data for public hearings

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

The House select committee investigating the insurrection is no longer fighting for access to Republican National Committee email marketing data in time for its public hearings next month.

The announcement on Sunday — filed in the court case over the House’s subpoena of Salesforce, Inc. — diffuses one of the most substantial subpoena fights in the House’s sprawling investigation of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The DC Circuit had been planning to hear arguments against the House accessing the data in mid-June, and Salesforce was barred from providing the data to the House until at least then. Its court filing Sunday now asks to push the court proceedings later into the summer.

Lawyers for the House wrote to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit that they recognize “that the Salesforce documentation will not be available on the timeline required for use in its hearings.” The information “cannot be obtained, analyzed, and utilized by the Select Committee in the public hearings scheduled during the next several weeks. That information, therefore, could only be useful for additional hearings later this year and/or for an ensuing final Select Committee report recommending legislative action.”

The House committee first demanded data about the RNC’s marketing emails in late February, and the RNC sued in March to block the handover of its information. The House investigators said they wanted to look at the back-end data related to hundreds of emails from the Trump campaign and the RNC to their supporters from November 3, 2020, to January 6, 2021, because the emails suggested the election results were fraudulent and asked for donations, according to court filings.

The House is trying to learn who worked on the email campaigns, how successful they were, and also how the marketing software company, Salesforce, reviewed and analyzed the pro-Trump rallies on January 5 and 6 and communicated with GOP officials, the court record says.

The House committee reiterated on Sunday in the court filing that it is still investigating how multiple entities may have spread knowingly false statements asserting that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.