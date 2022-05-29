Coco Gauff, now 18, returns to French Open quarterfinals

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — It’s been quite a visit to Paris for 18-year-old American Coco Gauff. She celebrated graduating from high school and now is into the French Open quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Gauff took control of a tight opening set against No. 31 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium on Sunday and grabbed the last eight games to pull away for a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the fourth round at Roland Garros. Gauff is seeded 18th at the clay-court major tournament. Also into the quarterfinals on the bottom half of the draw are 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez and 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan.