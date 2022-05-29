Actor Edward James Olmos visits Echo Valley Students

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (KION) Founder Edward James Olmos visited Echo Valley Elementary Youth Cinema Project Students.

The actor, who portrayed "Abraham Quintanilla" in Selena, told students to be the best version of themselves.

"Be the best that you can be," said Olmos. "Not better than anybody else. Just the best that you can be.

The Youth Cinema Project uses filmmaking as a vehicle to inspire students to write and tell their own stories, think creatively and critically in the classroom, and develop the discipline to make a film product out of their writing.

North Monterey County Unified School District began our partnership with YCP in 2016.