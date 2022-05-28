UN human rights chief asks China to rethink Uyghur policies

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The U.N. top human rights official says she raised concerns with Chinese officials about the impact of the broad application of counterterrorism and deradicalization measures on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang region. Michelle Bachelet visited Xinjiang as part of a six-day trip to China that ended Saturday. China’s ruling Communist Party has vehemently denied all reports of human rights violations and allegations of genocide, and it’s uncertain it would change its approach. Bachelet’s measured words will likely not sit well with activists and governments such as the United States, which have been critical of her decision to visit Xinjiang.