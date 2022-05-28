Suspected serial killer charged in Missouri over 7th death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suspected serial killer already charged in six killings in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas has been charged with first-degree murder in a seventh death. Jackson Couty Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the new murder charge against 26-year-old Perez Deshay Reed on Friday. Baker also charged Reed with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of fraud involving a credit or debit device. The new charges stem from the November 2021 shooting death of Stephon D. Johnson in Kansas City, Missouri. Reed is also charged in four killings in the St. Louis area in September, and two more in Wyandotte County, Kansas, in October.