Salinas mourns victims of Uvalde elementary school shooting

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The pain felt in Uvalde, Texas, traveled 1,595 miles to Closter Park on Towt Street Saturday afternoon.

Dozens gathered to pray, mourn, vent their frustrations and try to heal after the latest mass shooting in the United States took the lives of 19 4th graders and two teachers Tuesday.

A circle of flowers with a memorial in the middle to honor the victims was made. The vigil consisted of prayers, saging, a minute-long moment of silence, and words from frustrated community members.

"Our children deserve more. They don't deserve this trauma. They don't deserve this pain," said one speaker in tears. "They deserve joy and love and peace."

Parents and teachers say they are scared for their children. School should be a haven, a place to learn and grow, not somewhere they have to worry about being a place they could be trapped and targeted.

"This world has changed. It can never be the same. NEVER! BE THE SAME! We have to make it better. I'm going to channel my rage into love for my community. And I have so much love and appreciation for each and every one of you."