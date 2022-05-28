Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

Skip to Content
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin. Police say the 34-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and in good condition. Authorities say a third person was also struck by gunfire and is in good condition. No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

