Hindley powers to likely Giro victory, Covi wins 20th stage

MARMOLADA, Italy (AP) — Jai Hindley stormed into the lead of the Giro d’Italia on the fearsome Marmolada with a day left of racing. Alessandro Covi won the mighty mountainous stage for his first grand tour victory following a long solo attack. Richard Carapaz led the Giro since last Saturday but by only three seconds. The 2019 champion cracked inside the final three kilometers and Hindley rode away to likely glory. Hindley will take an advantage of 1 minute, 25 seconds into Sunday’s race-ending individual time trial in Verona. The Australian went into the final time trial in 2020 in the same position but finished runner-up to Tao Geoghegan Hart