Alcantara smothers Braves with 14 whiffs in Marlins’ 4-1 win

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating the Atlanta Braves for the second time in a week and leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 victory. Alcantara allowed only four hits with no walks in eight innings . Miguel Rojas had three hits, including a homer in the sixth off Darren O’Day. Garrett Cooper’s two-run double off Collin McHugh in the seventh gave Miami a 4-1 lead. Atlanta fell to 4-12 in day games, the worst record in the majors.