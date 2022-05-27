Teenage gang members sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two gang members were sentenced on Friday to 15 years at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the attempted murder of a rival gang member in Salinas in 2021, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Salvador Martinez, 18, and Orlando Velasquez, 18, drove to an apartment complex on Hebbron Street on July 8, 2021, at around 6:30 p.m., said Pacioni. Their target was a former rival gangster that members of their gang had targeted before.

The pair walked to the middle of the street, took out their firearms, pointed them, and fired several shots in the direction of the apartment complex, said Pacioni. Before shooting, they asked the rival gang member where he was from but fired at him before he could answer.

The victim was not injured, and Martinez and Velasquez drove off in a red vehicle. The victim identified the two from photographs, said Pacioni.

When Salinas Police officers arrested Martinez, they found a 30-round magazine and gang indicia in his car, said Pacioni.

This sentencing follows a plea of no contest, where the pair admitted they tried to kill their victim with a firearm for the benefit of their street gang. Martinez and Velasquez also admitted they tried to retaliate against a gang rival.