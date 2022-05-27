Spanish LGBTQ groups wary of monkeypox stigma as Pride nears

By ALICIA LEÓN and IAIN SULLIVAN

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — With one of Europe’s largest gay pride celebrations right around the corner, Spain’s LGBTQ community is worried that the outbreaks of monkeypox on the continent could lead to an increase of homophobic sentiment based on misunderstandings of the disease. Spain has confirmed 84 monkeypox cases in the run-up to Madrid’s Gay Pride celebration in early July, when hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in the Spanish capital. With authorities linking the outbreaks to encounters between gay or bisexual men, some members of the LGBTQ community fear they will be stigmatized unfairly. Experts emphasize that anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets.