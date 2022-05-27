Polanco, Correa power Twins past struggling Royals 10-7

By PAUL HODOWANIC

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered in a four-run first inning and Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth to power the Minnesota Twins to a 10-7 win over the Kansas City Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of the cycle for the Royals, who have lost seven of eight. Trevor Megill was credited with the win after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Emilio Pagán got the final out for his seventh save. Minnesota had a season-high 15 hits. MJ Melendez also homered for the Royals.