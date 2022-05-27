NATO: Turkey urges ‘concrete steps’ from Sweden, Finland

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister said Friday that Sweden and Finland must now take “concrete steps” to alleviate his country’s security concerns to overcome Ankara’s objections to their NATO membership bid. Delegations from the two Nordic countries have returned home with Turkey’s demands after a visit this week and Ankara is awaiting their answers, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. The countries’ membership bids require support from all NATO countries, but Turkey is objecting to them. It has cited alleged support for Kurdish militants that Turkey considers terrorists and restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.