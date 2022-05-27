Hoosier Brehmer’s 4-hitter eliminates Illini in Big Ten 8-1

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bradley Brehmer pitched a complete game four-hitter and eighth-seeded Indiana scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to eliminate fourth-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers bounced back from a heart-breaking 11-inning loss to top-seeded Maryland to face the loser of the Michigan-Maryland game on Saturday. Brehmer (5-4), a senior transfer from Wright State, had his best outing for the Hoosiers, holding the Illini to a sixth-inning run that tied the game 1-1, a tie his teammates quickly broke with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. He struck out six, walked two and hit a batter. Five different players drove in a run in the eighth when Indiana used four hits, two errors, a walk and a hit batter to break it open.