Greenfield Police investigate a stabbing

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION)- Greenfield Police responded to the report of a stabbing near Parkside Park Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a male juvenile with a stab wound. Officers later learned that the initial stabbing incident occurred an hour before during a fight near 9th Street and Palm Avenue.

Later on the juvenile was airlifted to a Bay Area Hospital. Greenfield Police are currently investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to come forward. You can contact Detective Lerma at 831-601-8376 or Sergeant Mattke at 831-233-1302. You can remain anonymous.