Giants’ Gabe Kapler to sit out national anthem “until I feel better about the direction of our country”

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced on his health and lifestyle blog that he will no longer participate in the national anthem during games.

Kapler said, "until I feel better about the direction of our country" he will not participate in the national anthem.

Kapler is feeling dismayed after the Uvalde, elementary school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers this week.

