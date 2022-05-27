Former Salinas resident sentenced 227 years to life for child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A former resident of Salinas was sentenced Thursday to 227 years to life in state prison, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Jose Virgin Jaramillo, 45 pleaded guilty to 18 counts of child molestation, which included aggravated sexual assault of a child, said Pacioni.

Jane Doe 1 reported in 2020 that Jaramillo had sexually assaulted her. After a full investigation, it was determined that Jaramillo had sexually assaulted her hundreds of times over the years, said Pacioni.

DNA evidence backed Jane Doe 1's accusations. During the investigation, a second victim came forward and said that Jaramillo had also sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, said Pacioni.

Jaramillo avoided capture for several months by using aliases and fleeing the state. He was eventually captured and returned to California in 2021.

Jaramillo got the maximum sentence for these charges due to the aggravated nature of his crimes. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life if he is ever released from prison, according to Pacioni.

Jaramillo will be eligible for parole consideration in 19 years due to recent changes in California law, said Pacioni.