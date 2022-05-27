Coach Washington adds 2 transfers to Rutgers basketball

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Just four days after being hired, Rutgers coach Coquese Washington has received two much-needed transfer commitments. The Scarlet Knights announced Friday that guards Kai Carter from North Carolina-Asheville and Abby Streeter from Hartford will be joining the Big Ten Conference program next season. Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining following three seasons at UNC Asheville. She averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds last season. Streeter will play her final season at Rutgers following two years at Rhode Island and two seasons at Hartford. She shot 42% from 3-point range last season, ranking 20th in NCAA Division I.