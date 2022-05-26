UK foreign secretary visits Bosnia to pledge support

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is visiting Sarajevo to reaffirm the U.K.’s commitment to peace and stability in Bosnia amid growing fears of malign influence from Russia in the ethnically-divided Balkan country. The U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement that Truss’ one-day trip on Thursday will include meeting with top Bosnian officials. The statement said that Truss will announce plans to deepen “security and economic partnership with (the country) in the face of secessionists and Russian attempts to influence and destabilize” it.