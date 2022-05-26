Police negotiating with suspect who fired several rounds at officers in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. - Seaside Police said to avoid the area near San Pablo Avenue due to a suspect who fired several rounds in Seaside at officers and is on their patio near Freemont Boulevard on Thursday morning.

The street has been closed off by police from Fremont to Noche Buena. Also, police ask people to avoid La Salle Avenue and Echo Avenue.

Interim Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges says that police are on Fremont at Echo and are negotiating with a man who fired several rounds at officers.

The SWAT team has arrived at Echo Boulevard. Calista Silva KION

Borges said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction of a subject with a gun. He fired a few rounds but nobody was hurt.

Police are currently trying to negotiate with the suspect as he is on the second floor of a residence on a balcony. Drones and the SWAT team have been sent out to assist with negotiations.

This is a developing story.