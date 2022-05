SEASIDE, Calif. - Seaside Police tweeted to avoid the area near San Pablo Avenue.

The street has been closed off by police from Fremont to Noche Buena.

Police tell KION they are unable to comment on the situation at this time, but KION has been told by law enforcement, shots were fired while an eviction notice was being executed.

Earlier, police released a tweet to avoid the area.

https://twitter.com/SafeSeaside/status/1529862458038427650

This is a developing story.