No, ‘Abbott Elementary’ will not do a school shooting episode. Here’s why

Just one day after a shooting at an elementary school in Texas, some asked that ABC’s hit show “Abbott Elementary” tackle the subject.

“Abbott Elementary,” which recently finished its first season to rave reviews, is a sitcom that centers on a Title IX elementary school in Philadelphia. Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator and star, said many have asked her to address school shootings, and she responded with a firm “No.”

“wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment,'” Brunson wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Brunson posted a screenshot of one direct message she received. The sender argued an episode like that would show government officials why certain gun laws should pass.

But the show didn’t run for office, Brunson said.

“please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less,” she said, referring to Beto O’Rourke, the former presidential candidate turned Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee looking to unseat GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke has been a vocal advocate for greater gun control, confronting Abbott over the matter during a Wednesday press conference.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this,” she continued. “we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — killing 19 children and two adults. The incident, closely preceded by high profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and California, has sparked widespread grief and outrage over continued inaction against gun violence.

