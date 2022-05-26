Kansas St. ends 5-game losing streak, 8-5 over West Virginia

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dominic Johnson hit Kansas State’s first homer of the Big 12 Tournament and the seventh-seeded Wildcats beat sixth-seeded West Virginia 8-5 to snap a five-game losing streak. Kansas State advances to play in another elimination game on Friday. West Virginia hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Raphael Pelletier’s sacrifice bunt on a squeeze play in the ninth gave Kansas State a four-run lead. West Virginia got its first two batters aboard in the ninth, chasing Ty Ruhl, but Dylan Phillips retired the next three for his seventh save of the season. Kansas State starter Blake Adams left the game with two outs in the seventh after nine strikeouts.