Iranian oil tanker’s cargo seized in Greece after US request

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek official says the crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the U.S. The official said following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the process is currently underway, at U.S. government expense. The oil is being “handed over” off the port of Karystos on the Aegean Sea island of Evia. The official asked not to be identified in order to discuss the case. A Justice Department spokesman in Washington and the U.S. embassy in Athens declined to comment Thursday on the case.