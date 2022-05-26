Hong Kong’s incoming leader John Lee to travel to Beijing

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee is heading to Beijing on Saturday to accept a letter that officially approves his appointment as the city’s next chief executive. A government statement confirmed that Lee will travel to Beijing with his private secretary and press secretary, as well as his wife. Local media including the South China Morning Post reported that Lee is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the trip. Lee will also present the lineup for his cabinet for approval. The meeting will be Lee’s first with China’s top officials since he won the uncontested leadership election on May 8 with 99.2% of all votes from an election committee that is largely made up of pro-Beijing members.