Hader 37th straight scoreless appearance, Brews beat Cards

By JASON L. YOUNG

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Hader escaped a ninth-inning jam in his 37th straight scoreless appearance and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 for their third straight win. Tyrone Taylor drove in a run for the seventh game game in a row and Luis Urías homered as the NL Central leaders increased their edge over the second-place Cardinals to 4 1/2 games. Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez helped with his glove, ranging to catch five foul balls for outs. Overall, Brewers fielders caught seven foulouts. Paul Goldschmidt homered and extended his hitting streak to 17 games for the Cardinals. Hader, activated from the family medical emergency list earlier in the day, earned his 16th save in 16 tries this season.