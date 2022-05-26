Country star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 grand marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Shelton will lend his voice to the Indianapolis 500 as the grand marshal for Sunday’s race. The country music star will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton has a lengthy association with auto racing and served last weekend as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s All-Star race. He also played a pre-race concert at Texas Motor Speedway. Shelton also collaborated with driver Jimmie Johnson on the helmet design for the race.