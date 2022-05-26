Boston Pops July Fourth show returns for 1st time in 3 years

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, a July Fourth holiday tradition in the city, is returning to its full glory after a three-year coronavirus hiatus. The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that the show at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade will feature not only the Boston Pops under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart for the 27th year, but the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums, and special guest performers that will be announced at a later date. This year’s free show will also include a tribute to the late David Mugar, who revitalized the event in 1974.