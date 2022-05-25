Ukraine: 6 civilians killed as Russia focuses fire in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine said Wednesday that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town at the epicenter of fighting three months into the war. Luhansk region’s governor eight people were also injured over the past 24 hours and accused the Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding. The town is located in in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian forces have been pressing their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance. Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that the country’s forces in the region faced a difficult situation.