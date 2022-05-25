Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Conference League title

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Nicolò Zaniolo scored in the first half as Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League. It’s Roma’s first European trophy since winning the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. It’s also the first title of any kind for Roma since winning the 2008 Italian Cup. Feyenoord came out energized after the break and quickly hit the post twice. There were violent clashes between fans of both clubs ahead of the final. Roma coach José Mourinho extended his perfect record in European finals to five trophies in five matches.