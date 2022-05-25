Pfizer to offer low-cost medicines, vaccines to poor nations

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Pfizer says it will provide nearly two dozen products at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. That includes its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. The pharmaceutical giant said early Wednesday that it is launching a program aimed at improving health equity in 45 lower-income countries. Most of those nations are in Africa. The drugmaker aims to provide medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, some cancers and rare and inflammatory conditions. A company spokeswoman says only a small number of the medicines and vaccines are currently available in those countries.