Ohio’s high court rejects latest GOP-drawn Statehouse maps

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected another round of Republican-drawn Statehouse maps and returned them to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor accused the GOP-led panel of “a stunning rebuke of the rule of law” for resubmitting maps already invalidated as unconstitutional. The 4-3 ruling Wednesday marked the fifth time justices have found the commission’s legislative maps violate a 2015 constitutional amendment designed to prevent gerrymandering. O’Connor also said a separate, federal three-judge panel has placed her court in “a remarkable position” by announcing it will force use of the invalid maps unless the state dispute is resolved by Friday.

Associated Press

