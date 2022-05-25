Kourtney Kardashian makes marriage IG official

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After multiple weddings, Kourtney Kardashian has made her marital status Instagram.

She is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker on the social media platform.

The reality star and entrepreneur had a ceremony with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards that wasn’t legally binding.

The couple legally wed in California this month before jetting off to Italy for a lavish wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

Longtime friends, they got engaged in October 2021 after they said their relationship turned romantic during the pandemic.

